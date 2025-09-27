Local governments urged to apply for opioid funds as deadline looms

Michigan’s attorney general is urging local governments to apply for opioid settlement funds from drug makers before an October 8 deadline.

Some 279 municipalities in the state are eligible to participate, with Michigan governments standing “to receive up to $24.5 million” as part of a national, $720 million settlement with eight drug makers, the AG’s office said Thursday.

The settlements, which were announced in July , require eight opioid manufacturers to pay anywhere from nearly $15 million to about $285 million each over the next several years.

The agreements also prohibit seven of those manufacturers to “from promoting or marketing opioids and opioid products, making or selling any product that contains more than 40 mg of oxycodone per pill, and are required to put in place a monitoring and reporting system for suspicious orders,” according to the Michigan Attorney General’s office.

One manufacturer in the settlement, Indivior, “has agreed to not manufacture or sell opioid products for the next 10 years, but it will be able to continue marketing and selling medications to treat opioid use disorder.”

Michigan governments are slated to receive nearly $1.6 billion from opioid settlements by 2040. About half of those funds will be given directly to local governments, and half will go to the state, which operates the Michigan Opioid Healing and Recovery Fund.

The funds come from companies that created, marketed, and distributed opioids, including: Johnson & Johnson (Janssen), Walgreens, Walmart, CVS, Allergan, Teva, Mallinckrodt, Meijer, Publicis Health, Kroger, the consulting firm McKinsey & Company, and others.