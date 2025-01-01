Malachi Barrett | Bridge Detroit

Malachi Barrett is a mission-oriented reporter working to liberate information for Detroiters.

Barrett previously worked for MLive covering local news and statewide politics in Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Lansing and Detroit. He was named Michigan’s 2019 Newspaper Rising Star by the Associated Press. Barrett graduated from Central Michigan University in 2016.

Barrett lives in Detroit's Pingree Park neighborhood on the eastside with his wife. He's mostly from Battle Creek, but also lived in California, Wisconsin, West Virginia, South Carolina and Japan.