Countdown to the Michigan Primary

We're Zoe and Rick (we'll do more introductions in the coming weeks in the newsletter) but for now: we're the hosts of It's Just Politics. Every Friday we'll be coming to your inboxes with the latest news from Michigan politics.

So, let’s start with what’s on the mind of every political observer in Michigan this week (and every candidate, campaign manager, and pollster): Tuesday’s primary election.

We have the first open U.S. Senate seat in Michigan in a decade with the retirement of Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow. It’s a rare thing to not have an incumbent running and this race will absolutely help determine which party holds control of the U.S. Senate next year. Aside from the bonkers presidential race, it’s the only other statewide election on the ballot in November. Voters will be choosing the Republican and Democratic candidates on Tuesday (many already have because of early in-person and absentee voting) to move forward in the general election. Rick joined Weekend Edition Sundayto talk more about the race and you can listen to Morning Edition host Doug Tribou’s interviews with all five candidates too.

The Center for Politics’ Crystal Ball rates two Michigan Congressional Districts - the 7th and 8th - as true toss-ups this cycle and there’s a primary race between three Republicans and three Democrats in the latter. Michigan Public’s Steve Carmody reported on the Republicanand Democratic candidates running to replace retiring longtime Democratic Congressman Dan Kildee in the 8th. And, there’s a very interesting primary taking place in Michigan’s 13th Congressional District that Clara Hendrickson profiles this week in the Detroit Free Press.

It's Just Politics returns on-air and on your favorite podcast platforms! Two big things are happening in Michigan politics next week: the August Primary AND the return of It's Just Politics with Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta!



You can hear it on-air at 3:40 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. on Stateside, or subscribe to IJP via your favorite podcast platform - just search for "It's Just Politics." Tune in next Wednesday for a recap of the Primary.

This week: Get caught up

Mich. Supreme Court sets stage for minimum wage boost

Rick's Take: ‘Adopt and Amend’ was a kick in the teeth to Democrats in 2018 under GOP control and this decision pulls the rug out from under that. This Michigan Supreme Court decision is a win for unions and petition drives. The 4-3 decision also shows how (and why) political parties care so much about electing (and appointing) their nominees to the court(s).

IJP on the road

We had such a fun time with y’all Wednesday evening in Lansing. The latest Issues & Ale was at Lansing Brewing Company earlier this week and panelists John Sellek, Chief Strategist at Harbor Strategic Public Affairs, and Adrian Hemond, CEO of Grassroots Midwest, brought the 🔥🔥 per usual.

﻿Come for the political analysis, stay for Sellek explaining brat summer.

What we're talking about at the dinner table

