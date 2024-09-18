Election 2024: Can Michigan Democrats keep complete control of Lansing?

Two years ago, for the first time in nearly 40 years, Democrats took complete control of Lansing with the reelection of Governor Gretchen Whitmer and winning both the state House and Senate.

The new Democratic trifecta surprised many Lansing insiders who only knew the state Capitol with some amount of Republican control and the win had huge policy implications in the state including the repeal of the 1931 law criminalizing abortion and the repeal of the state’s Right-to-Work law ; Democrats also added LGBTQ protections to the state’s civil rights law and voted for new gun-safety measures.

Now, the entire state House is up for election again and Democrats are trying to hold onto - if not grow - their slim 56-54 majority. Bridge Michigan Capitol Reporters Jordyn Hermani and Simon Schuster joined It’s Just Politics hosts Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta to take a look at what’s at stake for both parties as they try to win control of the Michigan House of Representatives.

Dig deeper: Check out Jordyn’s story about just how many days the Michigan legislature has been in session here .

