Why state House Democrats can’t seem to get their legislative act together for lame-duck

The lame-duck legislative session is under way and, according to some lawmakers, things are not going well. On this week’s It’s Just Politics , a conversation with state Democratic Representative Rachel Hood on why she’s calling Lansing “toxic;” then hosts Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta are joined by Bridge Michigan politics reporters Jordyn Hermani and Simon Schuster to dig into why state House Democrats appear to be failing to deliver a lame-duck legislative agenda.

