It's Just Politics

Why state House Democrats can’t seem to get their legislative act together for lame-duck

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Published November 20, 2024 at 2:44 PM EST
The lame-duck legislative session is under way and, according to some lawmakers, things are not going well. On this week’s It’s Just Politics, a conversation with state Democratic Representative Rachel Hood on why she’s calling Lansing “toxic;” then hosts Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta are joined by Bridge Michigan politics reporters Jordyn Hermani and Simon Schuster to dig into why state House Democrats appear to be failing to deliver a lame-duck legislative agenda.

Want to get political updates from Zoe and Rick straight to your inbox? Sign up for the It's Just Politics newsletter!

Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates.
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
