It's Just Politics

Why you keep hearing about MI SOS Jocelyn Benson this week

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published May 21, 2025 at 4:27 PM EDT
Carlos Osorio
/
AP

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is not having a great week. The office of the state Attorney General issued a determination on Monday that Benson violated the state’s campaign finance law when she held a press conference in a state-owned building after launching her campaign for governor. Also this week, the Republican chair of the Michigan House Oversight Committee says he wants Benson to personally explain why an expensive new system to collect elected officials’ financial disclosure statements doesn’t work.

Plus, as lawmakers continue to work on the state budget, the volley back and forth over corporate incentives continues. So, what do we really know about whether tax breaks for big businesses work? Bridge Michigan’s Paula Gardner joins Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta on this week’s It’s Just Politics.

It's Just Politics It's Just PoliticsJocelyn BensoneconomyGovernor's Race
Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates.
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
