Why you keep hearing about MI SOS Jocelyn Benson this week

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is not having a great week. The office of the state Attorney General issued a determination on Monday that Benson violated the state’s campaign finance law when she held a press conference in a state-owned building after launching her campaign for governor. Also this week, the Republican chair of the Michigan House Oversight Committee says he wants Benson to personally explain why an expensive new system to collect elected officials’ financial disclosure statements doesn’t work.

Plus, as lawmakers continue to work on the state budget, the volley back and forth over corporate incentives continues. So, what do we really know about whether tax breaks for big businesses work? Bridge Michigan’s Paula Gardner joins Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta on this week’s It’s Just Politics .

Get caught up:



