The DeVos family publicly reengages in Michigan politics ahead of Election 2026

The DeVos political machine is back after announcing that they are publicly reengaging in Michigan politics ahead of the 2026 election with the creation of the Michigan Forward Network.

The DeVos operation has been largely quiet since now-former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos tendered her resignation in the final days of President Donald Trump’s first term. She was upset with his rhetoric following the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The DeVos family has been quiet - but not absent. Though they have continued to donate and support conservative causes and candidates, this announcement feels like a reemergence.

On this week’s It’s Just Politics , Chad Livengood, Politics Editor at The Detroit News, joins Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta to dig into what this announcement means for the state - and the state of politics.

