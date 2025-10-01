Complicated, confounding and historic: MI averts a gov’t shutdown. For now.
Early Wednesday morning, Michigan lawmakers approved a short-term funding plan to keep the state government running as legislative leaders and Governor Gretchen Whitmer work to finalize a full budget for the new fiscal year. The previous state budget expired at midnight, raising concerns about a potential partial government shutdown.
The temporary budget extension gives leaders additional time to avoid disruptions in government services deemed non-essential. Under Michigan’s constitution, lawmakers are required to pass - and the governor to sign - a balanced budget by October 1 to fund operations for the next fiscal year.
Last week, Whitmer and legislative leaders announced they had reached a framework for a long-term budget deal. Their goal had been to approve the new budget before the previous one expired.
It was a long, complicated and confounding day at the state Capitol and questions remain about when a permanent budget will get passed. Gongwer News Services’ Zach Gorchow joined Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta for this week’s It’s Just Politics.
And if you have questions about the state budget, send them to Zoe and Rick at politics@michiganpublic.org
