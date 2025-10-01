© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
It's Just Politics

Complicated, confounding and historic: MI averts a gov’t shutdown. For now.

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published October 1, 2025 at 3:30 PM EDT
A gray and black image of the Michigan Capitol building with the words "Shutdown Averted"

Early Wednesday morning, Michigan lawmakers approved a short-term funding plan to keep the state government running as legislative leaders and Governor Gretchen Whitmer work to finalize a full budget for the new fiscal year. The previous state budget expired at midnight, raising concerns about a potential partial government shutdown.

The temporary budget extension gives leaders additional time to avoid disruptions in government services deemed non-essential. Under Michigan’s constitution, lawmakers are required to pass - and the governor to sign - a balanced budget by October 1 to fund operations for the next fiscal year.

Last week, Whitmer and legislative leaders announced they had reached a framework for a long-term budget deal. Their goal had been to approve the new budget before the previous one expired.

It was a long, complicated and confounding day at the state Capitol and questions remain about when a permanent budget will get passed. Gongwer News Services’ Zach Gorchow joined Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta for this week’s It’s Just Politics.

And if you have questions about the state budget, send them to Zoe and Rick at politics@michiganpublic.org

Want to get political updates from Zoe and Rick straight to your inbox? Sign up for the It's Just Politics newsletter!

It's Just Politics It's Just Politicsgovernment shutdownstate budget
Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates. She hosts the weekly show It's Just Politics.
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan's Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
