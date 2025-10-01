Complicated, confounding and historic: MI averts a gov’t shutdown. For now.

Early Wednesday morning, Michigan lawmakers approved a short-term funding plan to keep the state government running as legislative leaders and Governor Gretchen Whitmer work to finalize a full budget for the new fiscal year. The previous state budget expired at midnight, raising concerns about a potential partial government shutdown.

The temporary budget extension gives leaders additional time to avoid disruptions in government services deemed non-essential. Under Michigan’s constitution, lawmakers are required to pass - and the governor to sign - a balanced budget by October 1 to fund operations for the next fiscal year.

Last week, Whitmer and legislative leaders announced they had reached a framework for a long-term budget deal. Their goal had been to approve the new budget before the previous one expired.

It was a long, complicated and confounding day at the state Capitol and questions remain about when a permanent budget will get passed. Gongwer News Services’ Zach Gorchow joined Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta for this week’s It’s Just Politics .

And if you have questions about the state budget, send them to Zoe and Rick at politics@michiganpublic.org

