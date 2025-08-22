© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
On Hand

Michigan Public Introduces: On Hand

By Stateside Staff
Published August 22, 2025 at 8:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

The team that produces Michigan Public's Stateside introduces a new podcast answering listener questions about our weird and wonderful state!

Michiganders know there are things that just make us unique: we say “pop” instead of “soda”, we all know the rules of a card game called Euchre, and we all point to our hands to show other people where in the mitten state we’re referencing.

On Hand is launching in service of these burning, quirky Michigan questions. New episodes drop every Friday starting September 5!

The project is a product of Michigan Public’s daily flagship current events program Stateside. On Hand will be hosted by Stateside host April Baer alongside the program’s talented cast of producers.

Our first few episodes will answer:

  • Why do we call ourselves “Michiganders”?
  • Why do people need to be rescued from Sleeping Bear Dunes every year? 
  • Why we say “pop” instead of “soda”?

This podcast can't happen without YOU! To submit your own questions and stories, fill out our handy form below!

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work: michiganpublic.org/podfund

Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff