On Hand

Off Hand: A dangerous dune story

By Ronia Cabansag
Published September 26, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
Mercedes Mejia
Michigan Public

Matt Parker brings us a summer camp story about a childhood friend's tumble down the Sleeping Bear Dunes. The incident resulted in bloodstained shirts and an ambulance ride.

On Hand
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Public from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies &amp; Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
Latest Episodes