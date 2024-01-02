Stateside Podcast: Michigan gets its roses

Last night, Michigan secured a close victory over Alabama in overtime, sending them to the College Football Playoff National Championship next week in Houston. This win comes after a tumultuous season for Michigan, with head coach Jim Harbaugh being suspended twice and potential administrative penalties yet to come.

Sports commentator John U. Bacon came on Stateside to discuss this season for Michigan football, as well as what’s to come next week in Houston and beyond.

John U. Bacon, sports commentator and analyst for Michigan Radio

