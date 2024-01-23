© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Ann Arbor School Board passed a ceasefire resolution

By Rachel Ishikawa,
Lauren Nyong
Published January 23, 2024 at 4:47 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
A Palestinian flag flies at an October 2023 rally in Dearborn calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.
Beenish Ahmed
/
Michigan Radio
A Palestinian flag flies at an October 2023 rally in Dearborn calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Ann Arbor’s school board passed a resolution that, among other things, called for a ceasefire in Gaza. The resolution passed four to one with two members abstaining.

Ann Arbor was one of the first school boards to address the war in Gaza with a resolution like this. On this episode of the Stateside podcast, we spoke with one school board trustee about the resolution and on why they voted "yes."

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Rima Mohammed, trustee and president of the Ann Arbor School Board

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

Tags
Stateside Israel/Gaza 2023palestineAnn Arbor Public Schoolsann arbor schools
Stay Connected
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Public in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the summer of 2020.
See stories by Rachel Ishikawa
Lauren Nyong
Lauren Nyong joined the Stateside team as an intern in May 2023 and is a Junior studying Politics, Philosophy, and Economics at Calvin University.
See stories by Lauren Nyong
Latest Episodes