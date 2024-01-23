Stateside Podcast: Ann Arbor School Board passed a ceasefire resolution

Ann Arbor’s school board passed a resolution that, among other things, called for a ceasefire in Gaza. The resolution passed four to one with two members abstaining.

Ann Arbor was one of the first school boards to address the war in Gaza with a resolution like this. On this episode of the Stateside podcast, we spoke with one school board trustee about the resolution and on why they voted "yes."

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:



Rima Mohammed, trustee and president of the Ann Arbor School Board

