Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Early in-person voting in MI

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published February 2, 2024 at 4:30 PM EST
Collage by Rachel Ishikawa

Michigan is holding the primary vote for presidential candidates about a month earlier than usual. Voters can also cast their ballot in-person before election day.

On this episode of the Stateside podcast, we spoke with Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson about the primaries, and what voters in Michigan need to know this February.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:

Jocelyn Benson, Michigan Secretary of State

Stateside Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson primary election Election 2024
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Public in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the summer of 2020.
