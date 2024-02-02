Stateside Podcast: Early in-person voting in MI

Michigan is holding the primary vote for presidential candidates about a month earlier than usual. Voters can also cast their ballot in-person before election day.

On this episode of the Stateside podcast, we spoke with Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson about the primaries, and what voters in Michigan need to know this February.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:

Jocelyn Benson, Michigan Secretary of State

