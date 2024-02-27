© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: AI can survey our opinions on climate change

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published February 27, 2024 at 5:30 AM EST
Climate change denial and belief relative to political affiliation.
What can AI tell us about public opinions on climate change? Researchers at the University of Michigan are experimenting with new technology to measure public attitudes by using social media posts on X (formerly Twitter.)

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Joshua Newell, professor in the School for Environment and Sustainability at the University of Michigan

Stateside AIsocial mediatwitterclimate change
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Public in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the summer of 2020.
Latest Episodes