Stateside Podcast: AI can survey our opinions on climate change
What can AI tell us about public opinions on climate change? Researchers at the University of Michigan are experimenting with new technology to measure public attitudes by using social media posts on X (formerly Twitter.)
GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:
- Joshua Newell, professor in the School for Environment and Sustainability at the University of Michigan
