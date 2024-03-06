Stateside Podcast: Our long history of disinformation

In her new book, “Attack From Within: How Disinformation Is Sabotaging America,” Barb McQuade explores the United States’ long history with misinformation and how we can combat falsehoods in today’s political environment. In her book, McQuade looked into historical examples of authoritarian and totalitarian governments in other countries to draw out ideological similarities to the modern American political environment. McQuade also talked about how First Amendment rights make Americans particularly vulnerable to misinformation.

McQuade wrote this book with a long, personal history with different kinds of misinformation. She served as the U.S. Attorney for Michigan’s Eastern District from 2010 to 2017, and spent most of her career as a national security prosecutor. On this episode of the Stateside podcast, McQuade discussed her book and what we can do to find truth in this sea of misinformation.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:



Barbara McQuade, professor at Michigan Law, MSNBC legal analyst, and former U.S. attorney in Michigan

