Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Our long history of disinformation

By Rachel Ishikawa,
Olivia Mouradian
Published March 6, 2024 at 5:30 AM EST
Collage by Rachel Ishikawa

In her new book, “Attack From Within: How Disinformation Is Sabotaging America,” Barb McQuade explores the United States’ long history with misinformation and how we can combat falsehoods in today’s political environment. In her book, McQuade looked into historical examples of authoritarian and totalitarian governments in other countries to draw out ideological similarities to the modern American political environment. McQuade also talked about how First Amendment rights make Americans particularly vulnerable to misinformation.

McQuade wrote this book with a long, personal history with different kinds of misinformation. She served as the U.S. Attorney for Michigan’s Eastern District from 2010 to 2017, and spent most of her career as a national security prosecutor. On this episode of the Stateside podcast, McQuade discussed her book and what we can do to find truth in this sea of misinformation.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Barbara McQuade, professor at Michigan Law, MSNBC legal analyst, and former U.S. attorney in Michigan

Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Public in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the summer of 2020.
Olivia Mouradian
Olivia Mouradian recently graduated from the University of Michigan and joined the Stateside team as an intern in May 2023.
