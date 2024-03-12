© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: The first over-the-counter birth control pill

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published March 12, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Collage by Rachel Ishikawa

Opill, the first over-the-counter birth control pill will be available later this month. While contraceptive pills have been around for decades, this is the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved pill to be sold without a prescription. At $20 a month, Opill is predicted to increase accessibility to birth control, particularly in teen populations.

On this episode of the Stateside podcast, we looked at this new over-the-counter contraceptive pill, and specifically what it means for teenagers.

GUEST:

  • Julie Maslowsky, associate professor at the University of Michigan’s School of Nursing

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

Tags
Stateside birth controlaccess health
Stay Connected
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Public in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the summer of 2020.
See stories by Rachel Ishikawa
Latest Episodes