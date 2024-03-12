Stateside Podcast: The first over-the-counter birth control pill

Opill, the first over-the-counter birth control pill will be available later this month. While contraceptive pills have been around for decades, this is the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved pill to be sold without a prescription. At $20 a month, Opill is predicted to increase accessibility to birth control, particularly in teen populations.

On this episode of the Stateside podcast, we looked at this new over-the-counter contraceptive pill, and specifically what it means for teenagers.

Julie Maslowsky, associate professor at the University of Michigan’s School of Nursing

