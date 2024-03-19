© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: In Michigan surrogacy can be a crime

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published March 19, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
Michigan is the only state that still has a broad criminal ban on surrogacy, but that could change as soon as later today. On this episode we got into what Michigan’s current surrogacy laws mean for families and about a new bill that hopes to change them.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Kate Wells, health reporter at Michigan Public

Stateside surrogatespregnancyparental rightsmichigan law
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Public in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the summer of 2020.
