Stateside Podcast: In Michigan surrogacy can be a crime
Ways To Subscribe
Michigan is the only state that still has a broad criminal ban on surrogacy, but that could change as soon as later today. On this episode we got into what Michigan’s current surrogacy laws mean for families and about a new bill that hopes to change them.
GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:
- Kate Wells, health reporter at Michigan Public
[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]