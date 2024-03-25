Stateside Podcast: Faith-based reparations in Lansing

The United States’ enslavement of millions of Black and African Americans over centuries has left an indelible mark felt in very real ways today. Michigan has been one of the labs where we figure out how we might address all that damage.

Some cities, Detroit among them, are in conversations about reparations. In places like Lansing, residents are taking action into their own hands. The Justice League of Greater Lansing is a faith-based reparations group focused on repairing the racial wealth gap in the area. They’re partnering with largely white faith institutions to address reparations head on.

On this Stateside podcast episode, we spoke to several of the organizers behind The Justice League. Plus we heard from a faith leader from the First Presbyterian Church of Lansing, which is one of ten congregations joining the effort.

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE:

Willye Bryan, founder and vice president of The Justice League of Greater Lansing

founder and vice president of The Justice League of Greater Lansing Pastor Stanley Jenkins, First Presbyterian Church of Lansing

First Presbyterian Church of Lansing Prince Solace, president of The Justice League of Greater Lansing



[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]