Stateside Podcast: Gov. Whitmer on mifepristone access

Yesterday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine’s case against the Food and Drug Administration. The Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine is challenging the FDA’s decision to make mifepristone, an abortion pill, more accessible. Governor Gretchen Whitmer, along with 21 other lawmakers across the country, filed an amicus brief in support of the FDA’s rulemaking, asking the court to allow rules for mifepristone to stay intact.

Gov. Whitmer came on Stateside to speak about this case and why it’s important to people in Michigan. She discussed other questions around reproductive rights, such as surrogacy contracts and parental consent for abortion care. Looking ahead, Gov. Whitmer also shared her thoughts on the Democratic National Convention in August and this year’s presidential election.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:



Governor Gretchen Whitmer, governor of Michigan

