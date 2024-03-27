© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Gov. Whitmer on mifepristone access

By Rachel Ishikawa,
Olivia Mouradian
Published March 27, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation in April repealing the state’s 1931 law banning abortion. But the Reproductive Health Act, which would expand abortion access in Michigan and repeal many of the restrictions that still remain on the books, has stalled.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation in April repealing the state's 1931 law banning abortion. But the Reproductive Health Act, which would expand abortion access in Michigan and repeal many of the restrictions that still remain on the books, has stalled.

Yesterday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine’s case against the Food and Drug Administration. The Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine is challenging the FDA’s decision to make mifepristone, an abortion pill, more accessible. Governor Gretchen Whitmer, along with 21 other lawmakers across the country, filed an amicus brief in support of the FDA’s rulemaking, asking the court to allow rules for mifepristone to stay intact.

Gov. Whitmer came on Stateside to speak about this case and why it’s important to people in Michigan. She discussed other questions around reproductive rights, such as surrogacy contracts and parental consent for abortion care. Looking ahead, Gov. Whitmer also shared her thoughts on the Democratic National Convention in August and this year’s presidential election.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Governor Gretchen Whitmer, governor of Michigan

Tags
Stateside abortionAbortion Rights in MichiganFDAU.S. Supreme CourtsurrogatesDemocratic conventions
