Stateside Podcast: In NFL draft week, eyes open for trafficking victims

The NFL draft is happening in Detroit from April 25-27. At least 300,000 people are expected to flock to the city from across the country. The draft is expected to generate millions of dollars for local businesses as well.

But there are some serious issues to consider during high volume events like this; namely, human trafficking. On this episode of the Stateside podcast we looked into how law enforcement and advocates are preparing to protect people this NFL draft and what you should look out for if you attend.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:



Sarah Rahal, reporter for The Detroit News

