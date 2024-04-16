© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: In NFL draft week, eyes open for trafficking victims

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published April 16, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit
City of Detroit
Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit

The NFL draft is happening in Detroit from April 25-27. At least 300,000 people are expected to flock to the city from across the country. The draft is expected to generate millions of dollars for local businesses as well.

But there are some serious issues to consider during high volume events like this; namely, human trafficking. On this episode of the Stateside podcast we looked into how law enforcement and advocates are preparing to protect people this NFL draft and what you should look out for if you attend.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Sarah Rahal, reporter for The Detroit News

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

Tags
Stateside NFLDetroit
Stay Connected
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Public in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the summer of 2020.
See stories by Rachel Ishikawa
Latest Episodes