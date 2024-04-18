© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: A disappeared Detroit mom's story

By Ronia Cabansag,
Olivia Mouradian
Published April 18, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
The cover art for Tonya Mosley and Antonio Wiley's podcast, She Has a Name.
Courtesy of Tonya Mosley
The cover art for Tonya Mosley and Antonio Wiley's podcast, She Has a Name.

Tonya Mosley, Emmy award-winning journalist; cohost of Fresh Air; founder of TMI Productions
Courtesy of Tonya Mosley
Tonya Mosley, Emmy award-winning journalist; cohost of Fresh Air; founder of TMI Productions
Antonio Wiley, executive producer of She Has A Name
Courtesy of Antonio Wiley
Antonio Wiley, executive producer of She Has A Name

For 33 years, the story of Anita Wiley’s disappearance was unresolved. After firefighters found her remains in a vacant house in Detroit that had been set on fire, she was buried in a cemetery for the unidentified, and her case was named “Unknown Woman 1987.” In 2020, through a cemetery DNA program, Anita’s remains were identified and linked to her son, Antonio Wiley, and her sister, Tonya Mosley, who never knew she existed.

Together, Antonio and Tonya have produced a new podcast series, She Has a Name, that aims to tell Anita’s story with attention to not only grief and trauma, but to beauty and joy. The series also paints a multilayered picture of Detroit in the 1980s, giving space to the warmth and spirit the city’s residents sustained through a time in history that is commonly associated with violence.

Antonio and Tonya came on the Stateside podcast to discuss the experience of producing this podcast together, and what they hope the podcast can mean for others who have lost loved ones to violence.

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Tonya Mosley, Emmy award-winning journalist; cohost of Fresh Air; founder of TMI Productions
  • Antonio Wiley, executive producer of She Has A Name

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Public from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
See stories by Ronia Cabansag
Olivia Mouradian
Olivia Mouradian recently graduated from the University of Michigan and joined the Stateside team as an intern in May 2023.
See stories by Olivia Mouradian
