Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Diarra From Detroit

By Ronia Cabansag
Published May 2, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Diarra Kilpatrick
Courtesy of BET Networks
Diarra Kilpatrick

"Diarra From Detroit" follows Diarra Brickland, a Detroit school teacher, as she attempts to track down a Tinder date who ghosted her. Diarra Kilpatrick, a Detroiter herself, writes, stars in, and executive produces the new BET+ series. She joined Stateside to discuss the real-life moments that inspired her writing, and what it takes to balance many themes and genres in one story.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Diarra Kilpatrick, writer, lead actress, executive producer, "Diarra From Detroit"

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Public from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies &amp; Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
