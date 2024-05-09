© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Tornado Damage in West Michigan

By Rachel Ishikawa,
Caoilinn Goss
Published May 9, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
A storm damaged mobile home is surrounded by debris at Pavilion Estates mobile home park just east of Kalamazoo, Mich. Wednesday, May 8, 2024. A tornado ripped through the area the evening of May 7.
AP Photo/Joey Cappelletti
A storm damaged mobile home is surrounded by debris at Pavilion Estates mobile home park just east of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. A tornado ripped through the area the evening of May 7.

Earlier this week, a series of tornadoes whipped through West Michigan, destroying buildings in their path. Images of the aftermath show ruined houses and a caved-in FedEx warehouse facility, where 50 workers were initially trapped due to downed power lines. Descriptions on social media from locals invoked the words “devastating” and “decimated."

On this episode of the Stateside podcast, we looked at the immediate effects of the storm. Plus we zoom in on Portage, a city in Michigan particularly hard hit.

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Brett Dahlberg, news editor at Michigan Public
  • Patricia Randall, mayor of Portage, Michigan

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

Tags
Stateside kalamazoo countytornadoesWest Michigansevere storms
Stay Connected
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Public in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the summer of 2020.
See stories by Rachel Ishikawa
Caoilinn Goss
Caoilinn Goss is the producer for Morning Edition. She started at Michigan Public during the summer of 2023.
See stories by Caoilinn Goss
Latest Episodes