Stateside Podcast: Tornado Damage in West Michigan

Earlier this week, a series of tornadoes whipped through West Michigan, destroying buildings in their path. Images of the aftermath show ruined houses and a caved-in FedEx warehouse facility, where 50 workers were initially trapped due to downed power lines. Descriptions on social media from locals invoked the words “devastating” and “decimated."

On this episode of the Stateside podcast, we looked at the immediate effects of the storm. Plus we zoom in on Portage, a city in Michigan particularly hard hit.

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE:



Brett Dahlberg , news editor at Michigan Public

Patricia Randall, mayor of Portage, Michigan

