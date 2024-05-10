Stateside Podcast: Michigan a key state in 2024 election
Former President Donald Trump was in Michigan again campaigning for reelection. A few days later Vice President Kamala Harris was in Detroit promoting the strength and importance of the auto sector. And President Joe Biden will be here as well, making a campaign sweep through Detroit.
On this episode of the Stateside podcast, how Michigan is shaping up as a battleground state.
GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE:
- Zoe Clark, host of It’s Just Politics
