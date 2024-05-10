© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Michigan a key state in 2024 election

By Mercedes Mejia,
Laura Weber Davis
Published May 10, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
democrat and republican

Former President Donald Trump was in Michigan again campaigning for reelection. A few days later Vice President Kamala Harris was in Detroit promoting the strength and importance of the auto sector. And President Joe Biden will be here as well, making a campaign sweep through Detroit.

On this episode of the Stateside podcast, how Michigan is shaping up as a battleground state.

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Zoe Clark, host of It’s Just Politics

Mercedes Mejia
Mercedes Mejia is a producer and director of <i>Stateside</i>.
Laura Weber Davis
Laura is Executive Producer of Stateside. She came to Michigan Public from WDET in Detroit, where she was senior producer on the current events program, Detroit Today.
