© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: The history behind Michigan Central Station

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published June 4, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Remodeled Michigan Central Station reopens to the public in June.
Mercedes Mejia
Remodeled Michigan Central Station reopens to the public in June.

The newly renovated Michigan Central Station is a sight to behold: towering columns, large sloped ceilings, and graffiti relics of a once abandoned building.

But Central Station is more than its parts. This episode of the Stateside podcast looked into the history behind the station. We got into why the station is such an iconic building and what it represents to Detroit.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Jamon Jordan, founder and operator of The Black Scroll Network, City of Detroit historian, and professor at the University of Michigan

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

Tags
Stateside Michigan Central StationDetroitcorktownlocal history
Stay Connected
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Public in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the summer of 2020.
See stories by Rachel Ishikawa
Latest Episodes