Stateside Podcast: The history behind Michigan Central Station

The newly renovated Michigan Central Station is a sight to behold: towering columns, large sloped ceilings, and graffiti relics of a once abandoned building.

But Central Station is more than its parts. This episode of the Stateside podcast looked into the history behind the station. We got into why the station is such an iconic building and what it represents to Detroit.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:



Jamon Jordan, founder and operator of The Black Scroll Network, City of Detroit historian, and professor at the University of Michigan

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]