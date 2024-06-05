Stateside Podcast: Two human cases of bird flu in Michigan

The third known case of H5N1 bird flu in a human this year was confirmed late last week in Michigan. Two of the three cases were found in Michigan.

All of the infections were found in people who work directly with livestock. In Michigan, both cases involved dairy cattle herds infected with H5N1. On this episode of the Stateside podcast, we got into what you need to know about H5N1 and how you can keep safer from infection.

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE:



Adam Lauring , professor of internal medicine, microbiology and immunology, and ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Michigan

Kristen Jordan Shamus, health reporter with The Detroit Free Press

