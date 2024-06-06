Stateside Podcast: Senator Deborah Stabenow Steps Down

Longtime Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow is preparing for her retirement taking place later this year.

Which means that the seat she has held since 2001 is now up for the taking. During an interview with Bridge Michigan, Stabenow stated she will not be endorsing any candidate within the Democratic Primary for her replacement. With the disqualification of Nasser Beydoun, two individuals are left vying for the Democratic ticket to fill Stabenow’s seat: Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin and actor Hill Harper.

While Stabenow is not endorsing anyone for the Democratic Primary, she has said that “once the primary is over, she’s going to be deeply involved in making sure that her Senate seat stays blue,” reported Jordyn Hermani, politics reporter at Bridge Michigan.

As time continues to tick down towards the election, both candidates race to ensure that they have the winning vote. On this episode of the Stateside podcast, we discuss how close the race is looking at the moment and get into what Senator Stabenow is aiming to get done during her waning days in office.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:



Lauren Gibbons , covers state politics and policy for Bridge Michigan

, covers state politics and policy for Bridge Michigan Jordyn Hermani, covers state politics and policy for Bridge Michigan

