Stateside Podcast: Throughline Celebrates 5 Years

Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei, the hosts and co-creators of NPR's Throughline, joined Stateside to discuss what they've learned after five years of producing the program. The show dissects how moments in history shape the world we live in today. Throughline airs on Michigan Public at 8:00 p.m. every Saturday.

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE:



Rund Abdelfatah , journalist, host and co-creator of Throughline

, journalist, host and co-creator of Ramtin Arablouei, journalist, host and co-creator of Throughline

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]