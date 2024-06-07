© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Throughline Celebrates 5 Years

By Ronia Cabansag
Published June 7, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Throughline co-creators and hosts Rund Abdelfatah (left) and Ramtin Arablouei (right).

Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei, the hosts and co-creators of NPR's Throughline, joined Stateside to discuss what they've learned after five years of producing the program. The show dissects how moments in history shape the world we live in today. Throughline airs on Michigan Public at 8:00 p.m. every Saturday.

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Rund Abdelfatah, journalist, host and co-creator of Throughline
  • Ramtin Arablouei, journalist, host and co-creator of Throughline

