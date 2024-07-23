Stateside Podcast: Rep. Dingell on Joe Biden's decision to exit the 2024 presidential race

People across the country are still processing Joe Biden's announcement on Sunday afternoon that he would be exiting the 2024 presidential race. Minutes after the announcement, he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination.

On today's episode of the Stateside podcast, we heard from Michigan Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, a longtime friend of Biden's, on her reaction to the decision and what comes next for the Democratic party before the election in November.

"Joe and Jill have been close personal friends for 40 years... When you know how difficult the decision was, the personal toll and impact that it had, you just want to cry." Dingell said. "We really need to take time to thank Joe Biden for his many contributions for almost five decades.. his presidency has been one of the most effective for working men and women, for families, in the history of this country."

Like President Biden, Dingell has endorsed Kamala Harris for the nomination. Looking ahead, Dingell called for an "open and transparent process" to the nomination.

"The votes in these primaries and caucuses across the country supported [President Joe Biden] and Kamala, and I don't think we should be disenfranchising those voters," Dingell said. "So that is the reason that I endorsed Kamala, but we should not shove her down anybody's throat. She has to go out and earn the votes of those that will nominate her."

We also heard from several of Michigan Public's own political correspondents with analysis of the outlook on the 2024 presidential race.

Hear the full conversation with Rep. Dingell on the Stateside podcast.

