Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Backyard gardening tips with Malik Yakini

By Kalloli Bhatt,
Laura Weber Davis
Published July 24, 2024 at 12:31 PM EDT
"I do not want to be centered," Yakini said. "It's not about some individual. The strength of [the project] is it is a team, and it's a collective effort."
Ronia Cabansag
Malik Yakini speaks with April Baer in an interview about the May 2024 opening of the Detroit People's Food Co-op.

Malik Yakini is the executive director emeritus of Detroit Black Community Food Sovereignty Network and co-founder of Detroit People’s Food Co-op.

As a home gardener and someone who runs a commercial farm, Yakini provides tips for gardens in need. His first piece of advice: have plants in the ground by Memorial Day. Then, know whether your plants are cool or hot weather crops.

"Typically, we get the cool weather crops in the ground first," says Yakini. "We get them started and then, usually around May-ish, when we're sure that the last danger of frost as passed, we're starting to get those hot weather crops in the ground."

Hear the full conversation with Malik Yakini on the Stateside Podcast.

Tags
Stateside gardeningvegetable gardenFoodhobby
Kalloli Bhatt
Kalloli Bhatt is a Stateside Production Assistant. She's currently a senior at Western Michigan University.
Laura Weber Davis
Laura is Executive Producer of Stateside.
