Stateside Podcast: Backyard gardening tips with Malik Yakini

Malik Yakini is the executive director emeritus of Detroit Black Community Food Sovereignty Network and co-founder of Detroit People’s Food Co-op.

As a home gardener and someone who runs a commercial farm, Yakini provides tips for gardens in need. His first piece of advice: have plants in the ground by Memorial Day. Then, know whether your plants are cool or hot weather crops.

"Typically, we get the cool weather crops in the ground first," says Yakini. "We get them started and then, usually around May-ish, when we're sure that the last danger of frost as passed, we're starting to get those hot weather crops in the ground."

Hear the full conversation with Malik Yakini on the Stateside Podcast.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]