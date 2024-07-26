© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: The power of Black women voters

By Kalloli Bhatt,
Laura Weber Davis
Published July 26, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Danielle Atkinson

Within just a couple hours of Vice President Kamala Harris announcing her candidacy for president, an impromptu fundraiser organized by Black women voters across the country came into being via Zoom. They raised more than a million dollars that evening. It's an anecdote, but it speaks volumes about the power of Black women voters who organize around a common cause.

Danielle Atkinson is the founder and director of Mothering Justice, a Detroit-based national grassroots policy advocacy organization for the rights and betterment of mothers of color.

As someone who has seen the campaigns of Stacey Abrams and Barak Obama, Atkinson says she hasn't seen anything more exciting than the Harris campaign.

"We quickly coalesced around the idea that this is the most, feasible, the most practical and also the most exciting candidate," she says.

Hear the full conversation with Danielle Atkinson on the Stateside Podcast.

Tags
Stateside Kamala HarrisElection 2024birth rateswomenwomen voters
Kalloli Bhatt
Kalloli Bhatt is a Stateside Production Assistant. She's currently a senior at Western Michigan University.
Laura Weber Davis
Laura is Executive Producer of Stateside. She came to Michigan Public from WDET in Detroit, where she was senior producer on the current events program, Detroit Today.
