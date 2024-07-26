Stateside Podcast: The power of Black women voters

Within just a couple hours of Vice President Kamala Harris announcing her candidacy for president, an impromptu fundraiser organized by Black women voters across the country came into being via Zoom. They raised more than a million dollars that evening. It's an anecdote, but it speaks volumes about the power of Black women voters who organize around a common cause.

Danielle Atkinson is the founder and director of Mothering Justice, a Detroit-based national grassroots policy advocacy organization for the rights and betterment of mothers of color.

As someone who has seen the campaigns of Stacey Abrams and Barak Obama, Atkinson says she hasn't seen anything more exciting than the Harris campaign.

"We quickly coalesced around the idea that this is the most, feasible, the most practical and also the most exciting candidate," she says.

