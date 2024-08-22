© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Michigan at the DNC

By Stateside Staff
Published August 22, 2024 at 6:48 AM EDT
Groundwater sources are nearly exhausted. Joliet and other cities will be buying water from Chicago which gets its water from Lake Michigan.

Michiganders in Chicago this week for the Democratic National Convention are soaking up the vibes, as the party’s faithful get motivated for the rest of the campaign.

To some extent the things that happen at conventions are - shall we say - a little more for the optics. But things are happening that could be important to voter turnout and other groundwork this fall.

We get a reporter's perspective on the Michigan delegation and protesters outside of the festivities.

GUEST:

Russ McNamara, WDET reporter in Chicago

Stateside
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
