Stateside Podcast: The ripple effects of UM's sign-stealing saga

The University of Michigan's football sign-stealing scandal has been making headlines for almost a year now. Netflix just debuted a new episode of its sports documentary series Untold, featuring former Michigan football analyst Connor Stalions.

We spoke with Adam Graham, a film critic for the Detroit News, who got a chance to preview the episode.

"The movie unfolds in a way that's kind of like a spy thriller" Graham said. The episode follows Connor Stalions, the staff member accused of stealing signs illegally. Stalions has mostly declined to comment on the story until now. Throughout the course of the episode, viewers see snippets of Stalions' own version of events interspersed in a larger unfolding narrative.

"Because the story is still unfolding, we don't walk away with the clearest picture, but we walk away with the clearest picture yet. " Graham said.

Following up with where the sign-stealing scandal is currently, we spoke with reporter Isaiah Hole from the WolverinesWire about new investigation details recently released by the NCAA.

Listen to our conversations with Adam Graham and Isaiah Hole on the Stateside podcast above or on your listening platform of choice.

