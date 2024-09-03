Stateside Podcast: Trump doubles down on Michigan

The Trump campaign has made some notable shifts in strategy since Vice President Kamala Harris stepped into the presidential race, according to Tim Alberta, a staff writer for The Atlantic.

"...Kamala Harris' candidacy has roused a sleeping giant in the Democratic base. She is raising hundreds of millions of dollars. She has seen this huge outpouring of support from the volunteer class," Alberta said. "...And that is the new reality that Trump and his campaign are struggling to to adapt to."

Alberta is the author of two books that dig deeply into the impact of Donald Trump on the Republican Party, and the nation: American Carnage and The Kingdom, The Power, and The Glory. He joined Stateside for an analysis of Trump's current presidential campaign.

GUEST:

Tim Alberta, author, staff writer for The Atlantic

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]