Stateside Podcast: Tiff Massey on the Art of Adornment

Artist Tiff Massey is the first Black woman to graduate from Cranbrook’s metalsmithing department. The multimedia artist is is perhaps best known today for her jewelry.

While some of Massey's rings and chains are wearable, others are as large as furniture pieces, evoking the place these things have in Black culture.

Stateside host April Baer visited Massey's studio last spring, in advance of the opening of her installation at the Detroit Institute of Arts. The exhibition, titled 7 Mile + Livernois, is open through May 11, 2025.

Tiff Massey, metalsmith and multimedia artist

This podcast originally published on May 3, 2024. Find the original episode below: