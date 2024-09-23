© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Tiff Massey on the Art of Adornment

By Laura Weber Davis,
Ronia Cabansag
Published September 20, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
The Detroit Institute of Arts
Tiff Massey's installation I've Got Bundles And I Got Flewed Out (Green) is comprised of canvas, Kanekelon, and beads.

Artist Tiff Massey is the first Black woman to graduate from Cranbrook’s metalsmithing department. The multimedia artist is is perhaps best known today for her jewelry.
While some of Massey's rings and chains are wearable, others are as large as furniture pieces, evoking the place these things have in Black culture.

Stateside host April Baer visited Massey's studio last spring, in advance of the opening of her installation at the Detroit Institute of Arts. The exhibition, titled 7 Mile + Livernois, is open through May 11, 2025.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Tiff Massey, metalsmith and multimedia artist

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

This podcast originally published on May 3, 2024. Find the original episode below:

Stateside Detroit Institute of ArtsDetroit artBlack artistsart exhibit
Laura Weber Davis
Laura is Executive Producer of Stateside. She came to Michigan Public from WDET in Detroit, where she was senior producer on the current events program, Detroit Today.
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Public from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
