Stateside Podcast: Cooking with Michigan's fall fruit harvest

Forget the December Holidays. All the gardeners, home cooks, and farmers market crawlers know September is the most wonderful time of the year - when Michigan’s bounty is on full display, kitchen counters groaning with a proliferation of apples, tomatoes, eggplant, late raspberries, stone fruit and much more.

West Michigan chef Abra Berens is publishing a series of cookbooks drilling down on seasonal best. A former farmer and veteran of Zingerman’s Deli kitchen and the cafe at Chicago’s celebrated Local Foods grocery, she’s got chops fancy enough for the company, as well as crowd pleasers that will work on a weeknight.

Her prior books, titled Roughage and Grist brought readers in closer touch with vegetables and grains, respectively.

They got a lot of praise for inviting us to improvise.

Her latest title, Pulp, is all about fruit.

GUEST:

Abra Berens, chef and cookbook author

