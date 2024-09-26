© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Cooking with Michigan's fall fruit harvest

By Stateside Staff
Published September 26, 2024 at 4:55 PM EDT
An effort to build resilient food supply chains locally would create a greater market for locally grown foods. The photo is of Michigan grown apples at Argus Farm Stop in Ann Arbor.
Lester Graham
/
Michigan Radio
An effort to build resilient food supply chains locally would create a greater market for locally grown foods. The photo is of Michigan grown apples at Argus Farm Stop in Ann Arbor.

Forget the December Holidays. All the gardeners, home cooks, and farmers market crawlers know September is the most wonderful time of the year - when Michigan’s bounty is on full display, kitchen counters groaning with a proliferation of apples, tomatoes, eggplant, late raspberries, stone fruit and much more.

West Michigan chef Abra Berens is publishing a series of cookbooks drilling down on seasonal best. A former farmer and veteran of Zingerman’s Deli kitchen and the cafe at Chicago’s celebrated Local Foods grocery, she’s got chops fancy enough for the company, as well as crowd pleasers that will work on a weeknight.

Her prior books, titled Roughage and Grist brought readers in closer touch with vegetables and grains, respectively.

They got a lot of praise for inviting us to improvise.

Her latest title, Pulp, is all about fruit.

GUEST:

Abra Berens, chef and cookbook author

Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
