Stateside Podcast: Gen Z Takes on Election 2024 in "What the Vote?"

This spring, the Stateside team got to talking. We knew this year’s election was going to be... a lot. We wanted to work on a project that would answer people's questions about key political issues while avoiding some of the pitfalls of horse race political reporting. So, we decided to pass the mic.

Our new limited-run podcast series What the Vote? is reported by Gen Z, for Gen Z. It’s all about what matters to young people in politics — and why they matter in this election. We kicked off the series with an episode reported and written by Stateside production assistant Adán Quan all about what it means for young people to have a seat at the political table.

New episodes of What the Vote? drop every Tuesday and Thursday through October 24. Subscribe to the Michigan Public Presents podcast feed wherever you listen to make sure you don't miss an episode.