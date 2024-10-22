Stateside Podcast: Why Ohio lost bellwether status

For decades, Ohio was a bellwether state, whose presidential pick signaled who would come out on top nationally. That was true from 1964 until 2020, when Ohio voters picked Donald Trump, but Joe Biden won the presidency.

This year, the state will be voting on Issue 1, the establishment of the Ohio Citizens Redistricting Commission. If the initiative is passed, it would completely transform the process through which political districts are drawn.

With many eyes on Ohio, journalists Casey He and Ryan Konarska tracked the changes in the state's political character, from being a national bellwether to consistently voting reliably red in the electoral college. Their analysis can be found on Midstory, the Toledo-based Midwestern storytelling hub.

“Ohio, compared to the rest of the country, is older, whiter, less college-educated. And those variables have very strong correlation, not just favorable preferences for the party, but specifically with Trump.”

