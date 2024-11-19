Stateside Podcast: Why some Michiganders are stocking up on birth control

Today, Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive for the State of Michigan, and Stateside producer Michelle Jokisch Polo talked about different birth control, Plan B and sexually-transmitted disease obtaining methods.

According to Bagdasarian, the Whitmer administration decided to prioritize reproductive health because it's not often put in the same basket as general public health.

"I think it's so important for us to recognize that reproductive health is an integral part of your health care journey," Bagdasarian said. "I think that not only do these decisions impact your future health, your future fertility, but they also have impacts on your educational journey and how you're going to interact and participate in the job market."

Then, Jokisch Polo took us to Grand Rapids where she met women who were stockpiling Plan B in case the Trump administration enacts a national abortion ban.

"There could always be that possibility, right, that, especially as women, that our reproductive rights will be challenged, that our health concerns, that how we take care of our bodies can be challenged," West Michigan resident Tracy Walker said.

On the other hand, Right to Life of Michigan's Genevieve Marnon said the idea that president-elect Donald Trump would support a national abortion plan was a fear-mongering tactic used by the Democratic party in order to get Vice President Kamala Harris elected.

Hear Natasha Bagdasarian's and Michelle Jokisch Polo's full conversations with April Baer on the Stateside podcast.

