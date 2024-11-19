© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Why some Michiganders are stocking up on birth control

By Kalloli Bhatt,
Laura Weber Davis
Published November 20, 2024 at 10:59 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer says easy access to birth control has become more critical since Roe v. Wade was overturned.
National Library of Medicine
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer says easy access to birth control has become more critical since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Today, Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive for the State of Michigan, and Stateside producer Michelle Jokisch Polo talked about different birth control, Plan B and sexually-transmitted disease obtaining methods.

According to Bagdasarian, the Whitmer administration decided to prioritize reproductive health because it's not often put in the same basket as general public health.

"I think it's so important for us to recognize that reproductive health is an integral part of your health care journey," Bagdasarian said. "I think that not only do these decisions impact your future health, your future fertility, but they also have impacts on your educational journey and how you're going to interact and participate in the job market."

Then, Jokisch Polo took us to Grand Rapids where she met women who were stockpiling Plan B in case the Trump administration enacts a national abortion ban.

"There could always be that possibility, right, that, especially as women, that our reproductive rights will be challenged, that our health concerns, that how we take care of our bodies can be challenged," West Michigan resident Tracy Walker said.

On the other hand, Right to Life of Michigan's Genevieve Marnon said the idea that president-elect Donald Trump would support a national abortion plan was a fear-mongering tactic used by the Democratic party in order to get Vice President Kamala Harris elected.

Hear Natasha Bagdasarian's and Michelle Jokisch Polo's full conversations with April Baer on the Stateside podcast.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive for the State of Michigan
  • Michelle Jokisch Polo, producer for Michigan Public's Stateside
Tags
Stateside abortion pillsabortionAbortion Rights in MichiganGovernor Whitmerwhitmergretchen whitmerSTImedicinepublic healthPlan B
Stay Connected
Kalloli Bhatt
Kalloli Bhatt is a Stateside Production Assistant. She's currently a senior at Western Michigan University.
See stories by Kalloli Bhatt
Laura Weber Davis
Laura is Executive Producer of Stateside. She came to Michigan Public from WDET in Detroit, where she was senior producer on the current events program, Detroit Today.
See stories by Laura Weber Davis
Latest Episodes