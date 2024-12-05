Stateside Podcast: Mayor Mike Duggan is running for governor as an Independent

This week, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced he's running for governor of Michigan. As an Independent. In 2026.

While virtually no political watcher would be surprised by Duggan's interest in the state's highest office, the fact that the Democratic mayor is running outside of the Party is eyepopping.

Today on the podcast we hear from Mayor Mike Duggan in an interview with Zoe Clark. And we talk to Detroit News reporter Louis Aguilar about Duggan's legacy as mayor.

Hear Louis Aguilar's full conversations with April Baer on the Stateside podcast.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

