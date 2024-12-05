© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Mayor Mike Duggan is running for governor as an Independent

By Kalloli Bhatt,
Laura Weber Davis
Published December 5, 2024 at 10:17 AM EST
FILE - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan speaks at an election night campaign party, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Detroit.
Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan speaks at an election night campaign party, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Detroit.

This week, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced he's running for governor of Michigan. As an Independent. In 2026.

While virtually no political watcher would be surprised by Duggan's interest in the state's highest office, the fact that the Democratic mayor is running outside of the Party is eyepopping.

Today on the podcast we hear from Mayor Mike Duggan in an interview with Zoe Clark. And we talk to Detroit News reporter Louis Aguilar about Duggan's legacy as mayor.

Hear Louis Aguilar's full conversations with April Baer on the Stateside podcast.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Mike Duggan, mayor of Detroit and candidate for governor of Michigan
  • Louis Aguilar, Wayne County reporter for The Detroit News
Kalloli Bhatt
Kalloli Bhatt is a Stateside Production Assistant. She's currently a senior at Western Michigan University.
Laura Weber Davis
Laura is Executive Producer of Stateside. She came to Michigan Public from WDET in Detroit, where she was senior producer on the current events program, Detroit Today.
