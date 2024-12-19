Stateside Podcast: Syrian immigrant reflects on regime change

Earlier this month, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad fled the country after a surprise offensive launched by opposition groups, ending the 50-year rule of the Assad family. The result: a regime change with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an Islamist militant group, in charge.

Basel Alyasin, vice president of the American Syrian Arab Cultural Association, was initially shocked. He didn't think Assad would leave so easily, he said. Now, he's optimistic about the opportunity to re-build Syria, economically and politically.

"We started to communicate with friends inside, outside," Alyasin said. "We started to see, you know, how we can participate, because if we want to change the constitution, [and] how we will keep the rights for every Syrian."

These are conversations Alyasin couldn't have openly before, for fear of retaliation from the Assad regime against his family members that remain in Syria. Now, Alyasin said, he feels that he has the freedom to speak his mind.

"You feel that you are human," Alyasin said. "Previously, you didn't have that feeling."

Hear Basel Alyasin's full conversation with Adam Yahya Rayes on the Stateside podcast.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

