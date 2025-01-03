© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Dan Kildee reflects on 12 years in Congress

By Mercedes Mejia
Published January 3, 2025 at 5:31 AM EST
Courtesy of Dan Kildee

The new Congress is being sworn in Friday in Washington D.C. That means there are some current members set to retire, including Michigan’s long-time Democratic Congressman Dan Kildee. He’s been serving as a U.S. Representative for over a decade, and representing Michigan’s 8th District since 2003. His successor, Kristen McDonald Rivet, will take office with the 119th Congress on January 3.

Michigan Public’s Zoe Clark spoke with the outgoing Representative from Flint about his dozen years in office.

Stateside Dan KildeeCongress
Mercedes Mejia
Mercedes Mejia is a producer and director of <i>Stateside</i>.
