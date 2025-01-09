Stateside Podcast: The Detroit Auto Show returns to its roots

The Detroit Auto Show kicks off this week with domestic and international automakers showing their best work at Huntington Place.

The show brings hundreds of thousands of car lovers downtown to test drive new models, listen to keynotes from industry headliners, and get a glimpse of some celebrity cars.

The automotive industry has encountered numerous challenges in recent years, including supply chain issues, cost management difficulties, and labor shortages. Many are curious about what the future holds for this sector. Similarly, the Auto Show has seen a lot of change. The pandemic prevented the 2020 and 2021 shows. Then, there were a few slow years when the show was moved to September. Finally, organizers skipped last year in order to move the show back to January 2025.

Phoebe Wall Howard, a longtime automotive reporter and who currently writes the Shifting Gears column on Substack, joined Stateside to discuss the upcoming Detroit Auto Show. The annual event will take place from January 10th to January 20th.

According to Wall Howard, the rebranding back to the Detroit Auto Show is an effort for the show to return to its roots.

“Everything about the show in 2025 is getting back to the roots, the core values and the texture of what Detroit was, what Detroit is, and, frankly, how Detroiters see themselves in the future,” Wall Howard said. “This is much more, in many ways, authentic, simple. This is who we are. Come, love us, Come be with us. We're not going to be fancy. We're just going to be together.”

Howard also explained China's role within the North American automotive industry. In previous years, the Detroit Auto Show has showcased vehicles from Chinese automakers. Although these companies may not be a primary focus this year, some large corporations remain concerned about the competition that could arise from their presence in the North American market.

“The question is, do you show the vehicles, which could have great appeal and affordability, which are potential competitors to U.S. automakers,” Wall Howard said. “I would argue, yes, that you're here to see everything. But this is causing a great deal of stress. You have CEOs of the Detroit three saying, 'There is no question that Chinese automakers are giving us a run because of quality, because of price and rapid adoption.'”

Hear the full conversation with Phoebe Wall Howard on the Stateside podcast.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

Phoebe Wall Howard, Detroit auto reporter; author of the Shifting Gears column on Substack