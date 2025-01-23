Stateside Podcast: Detroit bar blends mixology and perfumery

After the event-filled holidays, Dry January has become a popular way for many people to reset their routines for the new year. However, embracing an alcohol-free lifestyle doesn’t mean sacrificing fun.

Kevin Peterson, owner and co-founder of Castalia at Sfumato in Detroit, spoke with Stateside about his menu and the growing trend of mocktails in Michigan. The business is a natural botanical perfumery by day, and a bar by night. Each scent is paired on the menu with at least two cocktails — one alcoholic, and one non-alcoholic.

“I wanted people to be able to come in and enjoy an experience whether they were drinking or not,” Peterson said. “I've gone through phases where I consume alcohol and phases where I don't. My wife has gone through phases for various reasons.”

Ronia Cabansag / Michigan Public A wooden shelf displaying Sfumato's fragrances is designed to close like a cabinet, making space for Castalia to open as a cocktail bar in the evening.

In addition to creating an inclusive environment, Peterson finds serving mocktails to be an interesting challenge. Crafting mocktails provides an opportunity to focus on flavors rather than just alcohol, he said. A truly intriguing drink experience arises from the balance of flavors.

“There's something that draws you in. There's something that pushes you away,” Peterson explained. “A lot of times that thing drawing you in is the sugar, and then the thing pushing you away could be some bitterness, some sourness. Often, the alcohol plays some role in that. And when you're replacing that with water or some other liquid, you have to be a little more creative in how you create that challenge and how you create that tension.”

Ronia Cabansag / Michigan Public "With every new venture, I try to create something based around cardamom as kind of my stamp on that new area, whether it's a candle, a fragrance, a cocktail, whatever element may be in the sensory world," said of his favorite fragrance and cocktail ingredient.

