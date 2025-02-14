Stateside Podcast: Chef Abra Berens' soufflé for two

The ramification of a Valentine’s Day date might just be an empty wallet and facing fears of the Michigan cold. The alternative? An elegant comfort meal for two, made by two. A forgiving soufflé that even a non-chef could pull off without a grocery store run or a waiter with their hands too full.

From her Southwest Michigan kitchen, Chef Abra Berens walked Stateside through her suggestion for Valentine’s night in: a cheese soufflé paired with a crunchy winter salad. Berens is the author of best-selling cookbooks like Ruffage, Grist, and Pulp. She's also the culinary Director at Granor Farm in Southwest Michigan.

Between both dishes, the number of ingredients can be counted on two hands and can be customized to what you have at home if you want to avoid a trek to the grocery store.

To brighten up the meal, Berens told us she loves to go for color in her winter salads.

“In summertime, it's tomatoes and cucumbers and it's vibrancy there," she said. "But this time of year, there's so much citrus in season. And so we're buying bags and bags of oranges at the store right now. I've also thrown in some radicchio, which is that really beautiful red perfect for Valentine's Day.”

It’s no secret that Valentine’s Day can feel a bit performative. Between roses, greeting cards, and the stuffed bears at your local pharmacy, it's a holiday that seems mostly centered around spending money. But still, for a working mother like Berens, the holiday is another reason to slow down and celebrate love.

Now, away from her former restaurant roles, Berens enjoys the how a home-cooked meal can take pressure off the holiday.

“When I worked in the restaurant world, Valentine's Day had a ton of pressure behind it,” Berens said. “You've got a lot of people coming in. There's a lot of expectations. And by eating at home, it sort of takes the wind out of that a little bit.”

