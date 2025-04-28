© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: "The Dish" serves up EK's Cheesecakes

By Mercedes Mejia,
Ronia Cabansag
Published April 28, 2025 at 5:01 AM EDT
Kinsler-Holloway pours honey ricotta cheesecake batter over graham cracker crust in a springform pan.
Ronia Cabansag
/
Michigan Public
Kinsler-Holloway pours honey ricotta cheesecake batter over graham cracker crust in a springform pan. "I think texture is very important with cheesecake and we do a really good job with that as a base," he said.
  • Please take a moment to fill out our listener survey. Your feedback helps The Dish team make the show great!

The Dish, Stateside's spinoff podcast for Michigan foodies, met up with Eric Kinsler-Holloway, the baker and businessman behind EK's Cheesecakes.

More than a decade ago, Kinsler-Holloway turned to baking as a way to rebuild his life after several run-ins with the law. He's since turned his life around, and runs a humble but thriving cheesecake bakery based in Milan, a city of about 6,000 people in southeast Michigan.

Read his full story below:

Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.

Stateside michigan businesssmall businessrestaurant
Mercedes Mejia
Mercedes Mejia is a producer and director of <i>Stateside</i>.
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Public from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
Latest Episodes