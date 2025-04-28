Stateside Podcast: "The Dish" serves up EK's Cheesecakes

Please take a moment to fill out our listener survey. Your feedback helps The Dish team make the show great!

The Dish, Stateside's spinoff podcast for Michigan foodies, met up with Eric Kinsler-Holloway, the baker and businessman behind EK's Cheesecakes.

More than a decade ago, Kinsler-Holloway turned to baking as a way to rebuild his life after several run-ins with the law. He's since turned his life around, and runs a humble but thriving cheesecake bakery based in Milan, a city of about 6,000 people in southeast Michigan.

Read his full story below:

