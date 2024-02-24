In Tuesday's presidential primary, Michigan Republican voters choosing between Donald Trump, Nikki Haley and...Ryan Binkley?

Tuesday is Michigan’s presidential primary.

The state has been on the agenda for leading Republican candidates.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley will campaign in Troy Sunday evening and in Grand Rapids Monday. Former president Donald Trump rallied his supporters last weekend in Oakland County.

They have outlasted other hopefuls for the GOP presidential nomination, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

But Trump and Haley are not alone. There is another candidate on the Republican Primary ballot.

Texas pastor and businessman Ryan Binkley says he’s still in the race to press other candidates, Democratic and Republican, to talk about reducing the national debt and balancing the federal budget.

“We’re probably looking at a similar pathway of debt in our nation, because both of them are big spenders,” said Binkley, “At the end of the day, Republicans spend just as much money as Democrats do. We just choose different things to spend it on.”

Binkley sees eliminating federal spending on health care as key to reducing the federal budget and national debt.