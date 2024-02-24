© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In Tuesday's presidential primary, Michigan Republican voters choosing between Donald Trump, Nikki Haley and...Ryan Binkley?

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published February 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM EST
Ryan Binkley, 2024 Republican presidential candidate
Ryan Binkley GE
Ryan Binkley, 2024 Republican presidential candidate

Tuesday is Michigan’s presidential primary.

The state has been on the agenda for leading Republican candidates.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley will campaign in Troy Sunday evening and in Grand Rapids Monday. Former president Donald Trump rallied his supporters last weekend in Oakland County.

They have outlasted other hopefuls for the GOP presidential nomination, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

But Trump and Haley are not alone. There is another candidate on the Republican Primary ballot.

Texas pastor and businessman Ryan Binkley says he’s still in the race to press other candidates, Democratic and Republican, to talk about reducing the national debt and balancing the federal budget.

“We’re probably looking at a similar pathway of debt in our nation, because both of them are big spenders,” said Binkley, “At the end of the day, Republicans spend just as much money as Democrats do. We just choose different things to spend it on.”

Binkley sees eliminating federal spending on health care as key to reducing the federal budget and national debt.
Tags
Politics & Government Election 2024michigan presidential primaryMichigan Republican Partyrepublicans
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody
Related Content