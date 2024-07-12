State of Michigan offers security app for devices

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget (DTMB) wants to help keep the apps on your mobile device safe.

Michigan Secure is an app offered to Michigan residents for free. The app alerts you about settings or activity that could put your mobile device at risk.

"It also has the ability to help detect and report on potential phishing attacks or unsafe websites that you might be trying to go to," said Jayson Cavendish, Chief Security Officer for the State of Michigan. "As well as: it will tell you if the wireless access point and wireless network that you're connected to is safe or not."

When Michigan Secure detects a threat, the app displays an alert with recommended options on how to address the threat.

Neither Zimperium, the developer of the app, nor the State of Michigan can see or access text messages, pictures, emails, or any other personal information on your device.

DTMB said Zimperium only sees:



A device ID (an anonymized, randomly generated number that can only identify how many people at any given time have downloaded Michigan Secure).

The device type (whether the device ID is attached to an iOS or Android device) and the current version of Michigan Secure.

Michigan Secure monitors your device and the Wi-Fi networks around in real time to identify potential threats. For Android users, Michigan Secure will also detect whether an app you downloaded might be unsafe.