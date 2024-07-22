© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Whitmer endorses Harris, and other responses from Michigan politicians

Michigan Public | By Michigan Public Newsroom
Published July 22, 2024 at 11:35 AM EDT
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, May 4, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md. Nearly three years after authorities foiled a bizarre plot to kidnap Whitmer, the last defendants accused of taking part, Eric Molitor and brothers William Null and Michael Null, go on trial Monday, Aug. 21.
Alex Brandon/AP
/
AP
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, May 4, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md.

Following President Joe Biden's announcement he was no longer pursuing the Democratic candidacy for president in the 2024 race on Sunday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer released a statement of support for Biden's choice to lead the Democratic ticket, Vice President Kamala Harris, on Monday morning.

In the release, Whitmer wrote, "Today, I am fired up to endorse Kamala Harris for President of the United States. [...] So, Michigan, let's get to work! We cannot let Donald Trump anywhere near the White House. Let's go!"

Michigan Public Radio Network's Rick Pluta reported that as the Democratic National Convention prepares to convene next week, many Democrats have called for an open convention as a signal of a transparent process and to build interest, even if Harris appears to be the likely choice to lead the nomination.

While other Michigan political leaders have yet to endorse Harris, many spoke positively of the Biden-Harris administration, including Michigan U.S. Senator Gary Peters, who said, "The Biden-Harris Administration has been a model for delivering bipartisan results for the American people: from renewing our infrastructure, to lowering costs for families, to building a future where everyone can thrive."

Michigan U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell also posted about the president on X/Twitter, calling him a "dedicated public servant & dear friend who has helped me through some of life's most challenging moments, & I find myself crying now."

Michigan U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow went so far as to say that Biden has "done more for MI during his presidency than any other president in my lifetime."

U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee visited CNN Monday morning, and tweeted his interview, saying,
"I love Joe Biden—as a president and as a friend. He has accomplished more in one term than most presidents do in eight years."
