Federal judges approve Michigan redistricting commission's new state Senate map

Michigan's new state Senate map was approved by a panel of federal judges Friday.

That's after a lawsuit challenged the original map drawn by state's Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. In response to that suit, the panel of judges struck down several voting districts in metro Detroit as unconstitutional, finding that they had been drawn predominantly based on race, in violation of the U.S. Constitution.

Commissioner Anthony Eid said the resolution of the matter makes it clear — despite the bumps along the way — that the state's process is effective.

"One of the things we've kind of proved is that independent redistricting can work," Eid said. "Citizens can choose their politicians. It doesn't have to be the politicians choosing the citizens."

The new Senate districts will go into effect in the 2026 election.

The federal judges had already approved a redrawn set of districts for the state House, after ruling that the commission had drawn seven state House districts in metro Detroit primarily based on race in violation of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

The state House districts will be used for the first time in the upcoming August 6 primary.

